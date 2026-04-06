WFH, fuel caps and subsidies: Southeast Asia scrambles to manage energy crisis

SINGAPORE: A global energy crisis sparked by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz amid the Iran-Israel-US war has disrupted lives across vast segments of Southeast Asia’s populations.

Of the crude oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) passing through the strait, 84 per cent of crude and 83 per cent of LNG are bound for Asian markets, according to 2025 data from the US Energy Information Administration.

As a result, oil prices have fluctuated rapidly since Iran’s effective closure of the strait. Brent crude has surged past US$100 per barrel for the first time in years as the closure of the Strait of Hormuz chokes off nearly a fifth of the world’s oil supply.

As of Monday (Apr 6) afternoon, Brent crude futures traded at US$110 per barrel while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude traded at US$111 per barrel. This is well above the levels seen for most of the past two years, when prices generally hovered between US$70 and US$85.

Asian LNG prices have jumped 85 per cent since the war, peaking from end-2022 highs, though prices have declined in the past two weeks.

Much of Southeast Asia is feeling the strain of the energy crisis, as governments scramble to ration energy supplies, implement work-from-home (WFH) policies and diversify energy sources.

Meanwhile, businesses in the region have also seen market capitalisation shrink by at least US$216.9 billion, with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz cited as a major factor, reported Japanese news outlet Nikkei Asia.

Indonesia has been hit hardest, with US$115.5 billion wiped off market value, followed by Thailand with US$48.9 billion. The Philippines and Vietnam each lost more than US$16 billion, it further reported.

In Singapore, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong warned on Apr 2 of “severe consequences” if Middle Eastern energy sources and supply routes see prolonged disruptions.

He said that the government has so far managed immediate disruptions, with refineries scaling back production and firms sourcing supplies beyond the Middle East.

Singapore is also strengthening long-term resilience by deepening energy partnerships including with Australia, which already supplies more than one-third of Singapore’s LNG, and working closely with New Zealand to secure supply lines for food and essential goods during crises.

As the war drags on into its sixth week, CNA takes a look at how other Southeast Asian states are responding to the energy crisis and skyrocketing costs.