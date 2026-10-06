Southeast Asia's energy security at a crossroads as power demand surges, IEA warns

SINGAPORE: Southeast Asian countries are using more energy than ever but becoming increasingly reliant on imported fuel, leaving the region vulnerable to supply disruptions and price shocks, warns a new report by the International Energy Agency (IEA).

The report, published on Monday (Oct 5), came ahead of an Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Energy Ministers meeting in Manila on Oct 7 where the ministers are expected to review regional fuel-security measures.

The region continues to grapple with fuel supply disruption from the Middle East since Feb 28, when the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran, prompting Iran to effectively block the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping passage.

The IEA – which urged the region to diversify energy sources and routes of supply, make greater use of domestic resources where viable and expand energy efficiency and electrification – said it would present its key findings at the ASEAN meeting.

Around 60 per cent of Southeast Asia's crude oil imports and one-third of its natural gas imports originated from the Middle East before Feb 28.

The disruption has highlighted the risks of heavy import dependence, concentrated supply routes and limited diversification, the IEA said in its ASEAN Energy Security Review published on Monday (Oct 5).

Analysts said that the current crisis is a reminder of how exposed Southeast Asia remains to external energy shocks.

“The region’s energy demand is growing rapidly, while many countries are becoming more dependent on imported oil and gas. As such, what happens in the Middle East can very quickly translate into higher energy and transport costs, inflationary pressures and concerns over supply security at home,” Joanne Lin, senior fellow and coordinator of the ASEAN Studies Centre at Singapore’s ISEAS – Yusof Ishak Institute, told CNA.

Southeast Asia’s electricity demand is expected to grow by about 5.4 per cent a year between 2026 and 2030, driven by industrial expansion, cooling needs and the rapid development of data centres, IEA noted.

The region’s energy demand has grown by about 30 per cent per person over the past decade.