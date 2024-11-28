One dead, thousands displaced as floods hit southern Thailand

BANGKOK: Flooding triggered by three days of heavy rain has killed one person and displaced thousands in southern Thailand, with more days of rain forecast, authorities said on Thursday (Nov 28).

The floods killed one student in Narathiwat province and have displaced more than 2,700 people, Wasan Chaitaweewong, the head of the local department of disaster prevention and mitigation, told AFP.

Prolonged rain has also forced the suspension of 65 local schools, he said.

A heavy rain warning remains in effect, with continuous rain forecast across 70 per cent of the province until early December, according to the Thai Meteorological Department.