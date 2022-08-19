Chengdu city in China's Sichuan province dims lights in heatwave power crunch

BEIJING: Provincial capital Chengdu in southwest China has dimmed outdoor advertisements, subway lighting and building signs to save energy, official announcements said, as the area battles a power crunch triggered by record-high temperatures.

The mercury has soared beyond 40 degrees Celsius in Sichuan province this week, fueling massive demand for air conditioning and drying up reservoirs in a region reliant on dams for most of its electricity.

Factories, including a joint venture with Japanese car giant Toyota, in Chengdu have been forced to halt work, while millions in another city Dazhou grappled with rolling power cuts.

"Hot and muggy weather has caused the city's electricity supply for production and daily life to be pushed to its limit," Chengdu's urban management authorities said in a notice on social media on Thursday (Aug 18).