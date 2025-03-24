Sovereign fund Danantara Indonesia names 'dream team' of former presidents, Sachs, Dalio and ex-Thai PM Thaksin

JAKARTA: New sovereign fund Danantara Indonesia unveiled on Monday (Mar 24) what it called a "dream team" to chart its strategy, including ex-presidents as well as advisory roles for hedge fund manager Ray Dalio, economist Jeffrey Sachs and former Thai premier Thaksin Shinawatra.

Danantara, launched last month, is Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto's main vehicle to achieve his 8 per cent economic growth target by 2029 by managing all shares of state-owned enterprises and reinvesting the dividends in commercial projects.

The fund is slated to eventually manage more than US$900 billion worth of assets and has been described by officials as Indonesia's version of Singapore's Temasek.

Former Indonesian presidents Joko Widodo and Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono were named members of the fund's steering committee, while Dalio, founder of the world's largest hedge fund Bridgewater, will assume the advisory role alongside Thaksin, a billionaire who spent 15 years in self-exile avoiding jail for abuse of power and is the father of Thailand's current premier Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

Reuters could not immediately contact Widodo and Yudhoyono for comment, while Bridgewater and Thaksin's representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Media reports said former British prime minister Tony Blair is also set to become an advisor to Danantara. When asked whether Blair will join, Danantara CEO Rosan Roeslani would only say that the fund will announce more names later.

Sachs in an email told Reuters he had been appointed Prabowo's special adviser.

"And in this capacity (I) will serve on the advisory board of Danantara," he said. "My work is entirely voluntary, to support Indonesia’s sustainable development, and is without any compensation."

These advisers will offer guidance on managing the impact of global risks from intensified financial volatility and geopolitical factors, Danantara's Chief Investment Officer Pandu Sjahrir said at the appointment ceremony.