Space race a test of countries’ response to a more multipolar world: Observer

It has made major advances in the field, with newer technology and machinery, and has also constantly highlighted cooperation with international partners, Dr Parker told CNA’s Asia Now.

IMPORTANCE OF THE SPACE RACE

There are several reasons why countries are racing to explore space.

Part of it is the national prestige and pride involved, as countries want to show the world that they have the capacity to achieve that feat, said Dr Parker.

“The other is straight-out science, with science and exploration being an activity that humankind has been pursuing for a very long time. And it's now getting more and more sophisticated, of course, as all our technologies develop,” he said.

For China, it is also about “putting down a marker on what China is intending to be in terms of a modern science-driven and education-driven nation-state in the 21st century”, added Dr Parker.

Noting that China’s space endeavours are comparable with America’s and Europe’s, Dr Parker said: “Don't forget there are other countries like India and Japan that also have fairly strong space programmes. But I think it is clear that in the next decade, it'll be led by China, America and Europe.”