Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Spain swelters as temperatures soar above May average
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Spain swelters as temperatures soar above May average

Spain swelters as temperatures soar above May average
Tourists use fans and hats for sun protection outside La Almudena Cathedral during an episode of exceptionally high temperatures for the time of year in Madrid, Spain, May 21, 2022. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Spain swelters as temperatures soar above May average
People cool off in a water fountain during an episode of exceptionally high temperatures for the time of year in Madrid, Spain, May 21, 2022. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Spain swelters as temperatures soar above May average
A woman fans herself while walking during an episode of exceptionally high temperatures for the time of year in Seville, Spain May 20, 2022. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Spain swelters as temperatures soar above May average
A man cools off his dog in a fountain during an episode of exceptionally high temperatures for the time of year in Cordoba, Spain, May 21, 2022. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Spain swelters as temperatures soar above May average
A woman cools off in a fountain during an episode of exceptionally high temperatures for the time of year in Cordoba, Spain, May 21, 2022. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
22 May 2022 01:42AM (Updated: 22 May 2022 01:42AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MADRID: People waved fans, glugged water and splashed themselves at fountains in Spain on Saturday as the country sweltered under unseasonably high temperatures pushing close to 40 degrees Celsius in some places.

"The early morning of May 21 was extraordinarily warm for the time of year in much of the centre and south of the peninsula," national weather agency AEMET wrote on Twitter.

It issued warnings of high temperatures in 10 Spanish regions for Saturday, where temperatures were forecast to reach the high 30s.

On Friday, May temperature records were broken in the city of Jaen, Andalusia, which logged 40C.

AEMET said average temperatures in Jaen were 16C higher than normal for this time of year. Elsewhere in Spain, temperatures were at least 7C higher than usual.

In Madrid, street sweeper Rocio Vazquez, 58, was out working in the direct sun, wearing a face mask.

"This year it seems to have gone directly to summer, but we have to keep going," she said. "It's scorching but it's our job and has to be done."

AEMET spokesperson, Ruben del Campo, said earlier this week that, if officially confirmed, it could be the first ever heatwave recorded in May.

"This episode is very unusual for mid-May and could be one of the most intense episodes in the last 20 years," he said.

In Cordoba, Andalusia, a group of women who had come from Madrid for a hen party were feeling the heat, one dressed as a pink flamingo.

"It is really hot, we're (battling it) with a lot of water," said bride-to-be  Bea Ovejero, 31.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us