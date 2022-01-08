Spain's 14-day COVID-19 rate rises to 2,722 per 100,000

MADRID: Spain's 14-day COVID-19 infection rate rose by 148 points to 2,722.72 cases per 100,000 people, the health ministry said on Friday (Jan 7), compared to 2,574.46 on Wednesday when the last figures were released before a public holiday on Thursday.

The percentage of hospital beds occupied by patients with coronavirus was 11.79per cent on Friday, compared to an earlier wave of the pandemic last year when 24per cent of hospital beds were occupied by people with COVID-19 on Jan.28.

The number of patients with COVID-19 in intensive care units rose to 22.06per cent but this was well below the figure of almost a year ago when 42.84 per cent of intensive beds were occupied by patients with the virus on Jan. 28 last year.

More than 5,000 elderly people living in care homes died from COVID-19 last year, according to government figures released on Friday, a fifth of the 25,700 elderly people who died from confirmed cases of the virus in 2020.

Already 15 million people have received the COVID-19 booster vaccination in Spain, the health ministry said, while 80.2 per cent of the population are fully vaccinated.