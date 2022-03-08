Speakers in Johor campaign rallies allowed to remove face masks: Election Commission

JOHOR BAHRU: The Election Commission (EC) has given the green light for speakers at campaign talks in the Johor state polls to be unmasked while on stage.

“The speakers who are giving speeches during campaigning are allowed to remove their face masks when speaking. After they are done, they must put their masks back on immediately” said the EC in a statement on Monday (Mar 7).

Those who are present at the events have to always put their masks on and social distancing of at least one metre between individuals must also be practised, it said.

It also stressed that shaking of hands is also strictly prohibited.

According to the EC, the amended procedures which take effect immediately, are based on recommendations from the Ministry of Health and the National Security Council.

While campaigning on Saturday, opposition leader and Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president Anwar Ibrahim was interrupted half-way through his speech in Larkin, Johor Bahru when an officer from the Health Department told him to put on his mask.

Mr Anwar however refused to do so and said that he would fight any compound issued against him in court.

He told the crowd that his voice was unclear when he spoke with a mask, and that even the speaker of parliament allowed him to be unmasked while speaking in parliament.

On Sunday, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said the ministry had recommended to the EC to give flexibility for those giving political talks, by allowing them not to put on the face mask while campaigning in the Johor state election.