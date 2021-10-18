Red light, green cash: Squid Game helps revive Indonesian cafe

JAKARTA: An Indonesian cafe is jumping on the global Squid Game bandwagon, hoping to fuel its pandemic recovery by recreating some of the games from the South Korean television series in its cafe space.

In a dark room with neon lights, patrons are greeted by staff dressed as the ominous hooded and masked guards in the nine-part thriller, holding toy guns and ushering them toward the end of the room where the "red light, green light" playground game starts.

Customers hurry through a course and then freeze at the sound of commands in Korean, fully immersed in the game, even though the winners go home without any prizes.

"Not all cafes would actually imitate and make it exactly like in the real show. I think it's unique and exciting so everyone can feel how tense the Squid Game show is," 16-year-old student Jennifer Susanto told Reuters after she failed to finish the game.