IN FOCUS: Squid Game, Parasite and BTS – how 'Korean wave' has taken over the world

SINGAPORE: Dennis Lim did not expect himself to be binge-watching a South Korean television drama.

The 36-year-old has never watched one, describing himself as “more of a movie person”. But urged by friends and curious about the hype surrounding Squid Game, he decided to give it a go.

One episode in, he was hooked. The dystopian drama on desperate men and women in a deadly survival game reminded him of the Hollywood movie franchise Hunger Games.

This time, the games were slightly more familiar.

“The first game ‘red light, green light’ is something that some of us in Singapore have played when we were kids. Childhood games with dire consequences, it’s a great story idea,” said Mr Lim, who ended up watching all nine episodes in one sitting.

Many more were similarly captivated, so much so that the series topped 111 million viewers globally in 27 days, making it Netflix’s biggest original series launch.

It has since inspired countless memes and parodies on the Internet, along with real-world spin-offs such as a Squid Game-themed cafe in Indonesia. Interest in learning Korean has also spiked around the world, while retail orders for the green tracksuits and pink jumpsuits made iconic by the series are reportedly throwing South Korea’s struggling garment industry a lifeline.

For Netflix, Squid Game, which cost just US$21.4 million (S$29 million) to produce, has given it a subscriber boom, pushed up its share price and is set to create an outsized windfall of almost US$900 million.

Media watchers said the global hit marked the latest, if not the biggest pop culture export so far from South Korea, whose TV shows, films and pop music have been making waves beyond the country for at least two decades.

Squid Game’s reach into previously untapped markets is set to amplify the Korean wave, or “hallyu”.

“It’s a big boost,” said Singapore-based independent cultural studies and media researcher Liew Kai Khiun. “Even more, it pushes K-drama to its peak because the following of K-drama has very much been Asia-based.

“The parodies, spin-offs and even merchandise we’ve seen are also quite uncommon. While we’ve had K-drama-based tourism, it has never been as intense as this,” he added.