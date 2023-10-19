Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister hails Chinese investment, dismisses notion of ‘debt-trap diplomacy’

SRI LANKA: As Sri Lanka continues to struggle to emerge from its worst economic crisis and political turmoil in decades, Foreign Minister Ali Sabry said that China’s investment remains important.

The biggest lesson is fiscal discipline and consistent monetary policy which is pragmatic and consistent with international best practices, he told CNA in an interview in July.

“We have learned a lot (from) that. You can't continue to maintain a welfare state without having a steady revenue stream. That means fiscal discipline,” he said.

Sri Lanka is working to restructure about US$83 billion in debt, both domestic and external.

The country’s economy shrank 3.1 per cent in the April to June quarter, an improvement over the first three months of the year, when it contracted 11.5 per cent.

Activity gradually stabilised after the government managed to secure a US$2.9 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in March.