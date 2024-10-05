Sri Lanka approves controversial foreign debt deal

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka's new government has approved a controversial restructure of US$14.7 billion in foreign commercial credit tentatively agreed by its predecessor, the finance ministry said Saturday (Oct 5).

Former leader Ranil Wickremesinghe announced a deal with international sovereign bondholders and the China Development Bank just two days before he lost the presidential elections last month.

The new leftist President Anura Kumara Dissanayake had called for better terms, but after two days of talks with an IMF delegation in Colombo, his government said it would honour his predecessor's deal.

"Sri Lankan authorities confirm their endorsement of ... the agreement in principle terms as announced on September 19," the finance ministry said in a statement.

The debt restructuring is a key International Monetary Fund demand to rebuild the island's economy, which suffered its worst crisis in 2022 when it shrank by 7.8 per cent.