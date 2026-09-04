Sri Lanka arrests ex-president's son over Airbus deal

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka's main anti-graft body arrested lawmaker Namal Rajapaksa, the son of former president Mahinda Rajapaksa, on Friday (Sep 4) in connection with a corruption probe into a 2013 Airbus aircraft purchase.

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) said the 40-year-old scion of the once-powerful Rajapaksa family "was summoned for questioning over the Airbus transaction".

"The MP was arrested afterwards and will be taken before a magistrate," a commission official said.

It was not immediately clear what charges Rajapaksa faces.

His lawyer, Nishantha Dayananda, confirmed the arrest over the controversial US$2.3 billion deal, which was eventually cancelled by a new government in 2016.

CIABOC had questioned the former president himself in May over allegations that he had received kickbacks from the aircraft purchase.

The anti-graft probe centres on claims that the European manufacturer channelled part of the money from the purchase to senior Sri Lankan officials and politicians.

The Rajapaksa family has denied allegations that they received bribes and dismissed corruption claims against them as politically motivated.

Former SriLankan Airlines chief executive Kapila Chandrasena told investigators in March that he had handed nearly half a million dollars in kickbacks to Rajapaksa.

Chandrasena was found dead at a relative's home in May, shortly before he was due to be rearrested. The cause of death has not been established.

A joint investigation by US, British and French authorities previously found Airbus had agreed to pay about US$16 million in bribes in Sri Lanka, with US$1.7 million routed to Chandrasena before the scandal was uncovered.

The payments were linked to the purchase of 10 Airbus aircraft, which required cabinet approval during Rajapaksa's presidency from 2005 to 2015.

According to submissions made in court, Chandrasena initially told investigators he had paid Rajapaksa 60 million rupees (US$461,000 at the time) in three instalments in 2013.

He later retracted the statement, claiming it had been made under pressure.

SriLankan Airlines has accumulated losses estimated at nearly US$2 billion, and repeated attempts to privatise the debt-laden flag carrier have failed.