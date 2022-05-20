Crisis-hit Sri Lanka expands Cabinet, but no finance minister

COLOMBO: Cash-strapped Sri Lanka appointed nine more ministers on Friday (May 20) to an "all-party government" tasked with trying to steer the country out of its economic crisis, but the crucial finance portfolio remains vacant.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe took over earlier this month after Mahinda Rajapaksa, the president's elder brother, resigned as escalating protests blamed his administration for leading Sri Lanka's economy to the brink of collapse.

Wickremesinghe had pledged to put together a cross-party coalition after the previous Cabinet was dissolved.

The new ministers - for health, education and justice, among others - were sworn in before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at his tightly-guarded official residence in Colombo, the government said in a brief statement.

Two legislators from the main opposition SJB party broke ranks to join the new government.

Another opposition party, the Sri Lanka Freedom Party, agreed to support President Rajapaksa and was given one portfolio on Friday.