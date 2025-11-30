Floods hit Sri Lanka's capital as cyclone deaths near 200

COLOMBO: Entire areas of Sri Lanka's capital were flooded on Sunday (Nov 30) after a powerful cyclone triggered heavy rains and mudslides across the island, with authorities reporting nearly 200 dead and dozens more missing.

Officials said the extent of the damage in the country's worst-affected central region was only just being revealed as relief workers cleared roads blocked by fallen trees and mudslides.

The Disaster Management Centre (DMC) said at least 193 people had died following a week of heavy rains brought on by Cyclone Ditwah, while 228 people were missing.

The northern parts of Colombo were flooded as the water level in the Kelani River rose rapidly, the DMC said.

"Although the cyclone has left us, heavy rains upstream are now flooding low-lying areas along the banks of the Kelani River," a DMC official said.

Cyclone Ditwah moved away towards India on Saturday.

Selvi, 46, a resident of the Colombo suburb of Wennawatte, left her flooded home on Sunday, carrying four bags of clothes and valuables.

"My house is completely flooded. I don't know where to go, but I hope there is some safe shelter where I can take my family," she told AFP.

Water levels in the town of Manampitiya, 250km north-east of Colombo, were receding, revealing massive destruction.

"Manampitiya is a flood-prone town, but I have never seen such a volume of water," said 72-year-old resident S. Sivanandan.

He told the local News Centre portal that businesses and property had been damaged extensively. A car had flipped upside down right in front of his shop.

