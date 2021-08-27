Sri Lanka extends curfew as COVID-19 toll hits new record

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka on Friday (Aug 27) extended a stringent coronavirus curfew for another week after reporting its highest daily death toll of more than 200.

A nationwide lockdown had been due to end Tuesday but Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella said it would be extended until Sep 6.

The announcement came as 33 leading health professionals, including World Health Organization experts in Sri Lanka, called for even tougher restrictions.

After resisting pressure for a lockdown for several weeks, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa agreed on a 10-day closure from Aug 20 amid warnings that hospitals could no longer cope with the spread of the Delta strain.