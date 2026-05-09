Sri Lanka arrests more than 260 foreigners over cyberscams

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan authorities arrested 30 Chinese and Vietnamese nationals on Thursday (May 7) in the latest crackdown on cyberscams, raising the number detained since the past weekend to 261, police said.

The latest arrests were made in Werahera, a suburb of the capital, police said, adding that 74 Vietnamese nationals arrested elsewhere in the capital on Wednesday were remanded in custody until May 14.

Crime groups around the world have carried out online scams, defrauding victims of tens of billions of dollars annually, often through cryptocurrency fraud and fake romantic relationships.