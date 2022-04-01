Sri Lankan security forces deployed in Colombo after night of violence

COLOMBO: Security forces were deployed across Sri Lanka's commercial capital on Friday (Apr 1) after protesters tried to storm the president's home in anger at the nation's worst economic crisis since independence.

Weighed down by enormous debt, the nation of 22 million people is facing widespread shortages of essential goods and sharp price rises.

Police in Colombo said that they arrested 45 people after Thursday night's unrest, in which one man was critically injured.

A curfew put in place overnight was lifted early on Friday morning, but police and military presence was beefed up around the city, where the burnt-out wreckage of a bus was still blocking the road to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's house.

On Thursday night, protesters lit tyres on fire to barricade a main road into the capital.

Hundreds of people, rallied by unidentified social media activists, marched on Rajapaksa's home demanding his resignation, setting two military buses and a police jeep ablaze and using bricks to attack officers.

Security forces fired into the crowd and used tear gas and water cannon to disperse the demonstrators. It was not immediately clear if they used live rounds or rubber bullets.