IN FOCUS: 'I have great fear' - Despair and anger as Sri Lanka plunges deeper into crisis

COLOMBO: A cloud of thick smoke from burning cinnamon wood filled a makeshift kitchen in Sri Jayewardenepura Kotte, the administrative capital of Sri Lanka.

On the rooftop of a local church, spiced rice and green mango curry were cooking in big pots on the firewood.

More than 100 people would later arrive for a feast at this community kitchen. It was recently set up by local foundation Voice for Voiceless to provide free lunches for Sri Lankans who cannot afford to eat.

“It's open for anyone. Whoever is hungry can come and eat,” said Mr Moses Akash, the foundation’s director.

“It's a very challenging situation in the country. Regardless of who has put us in this bad place, the people are suffering.”

Sri Lanka is facing the worst economic crisis in its history.

As the situation unfolds, its people have been increasingly overwhelmed with the soaring cost of living, driven by spiralling inflation and foreign exchange shortages.

The country is officially in default after failing to make debt interest payments last month. Its dwindling foreign currency has crippled the economy, disrupted imports and led to shortages of food, fuel and other essentials.

In May, consumer prices in Colombo jumped 39.1 per cent from the same period last year, according to the Department of Census and Statistics. Food inflation alone went up 57.4 per cent while prices of petrol, diesel and gas nearly tripled.