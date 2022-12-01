Sri Lanka ends resort blackouts to woo back tourists

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka said Thursday (Dec 1) it was reorganising its blackout-prone electricity grid to guarantee power to tourist resorts, in an effort to lure back foreign travellers after a bruising economic crisis.

Months of food, petrol and pharmaceutical shortages brought widespread misery to the island nation this year, along with power cuts that reached 13 hours a day at their worst.

The unprecedented financial shock sparked months of angry protests, culminating in July when a crowd stormed the compound of then-president Gotabaya Rajapaksa and forced him to flee the country.

But the crisis has since eased and the government that took charge after his departure is eager to jumpstart the tourism industry, a crucial source of revenue.

"We will have a good winter season," tourism minister Harin Fernando told reporters in Colombo. "The situation has improved and it is safe for holiday-makers."