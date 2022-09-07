No kerosene, no food, say Sri Lanka's fishermen

MANNAR, Sri Lanka: As the sun rose over Sri Lanka one morning in late August, around a dozen fishermen were laying out their nets on a beach in Mannar, a small island just off the country's northwestern coast, the start of the day's work.

But many other fishermen in the community are unable to go to sea at all, crippled by the country's devastating economic crisis, the worst it has faced since independence in 1948.

Fuel shortages and runaway inflation mean they are struggling to procure kerosene oil, needed to power the boats that provide their livelihood.

"Everything's difficult at the moment - there's no kerosene, there's no food at home," said 73-year-old Soosaipillai Nicholas, nicknamed Sornam.

"We only get work if we come to the sea, otherwise we don't get any. We're starving," he said, speaking in the Tamil language.

Due to his age, Sornam, who was already struggling for food before the economic crisis began, no longer goes out to sea but had come to the Thalvapadu beach to help with collecting and sorting the catch of fishermen who do manage to set out.

But the shortage of kerosene has meant that others who usually would go out in boats of their own have now taken up similar work, and so where there used to be 15 workers per boat, there are now 40.

Since profits are distributed, Sornam's earnings have plunged - he says he now sometimes gets 250 Sri Lankan rupees (about 70 US cents) a day, against about double that in better times.

That doesn't go far with inflation currently at about 65 per cent year-on-year and food inflation at nearly 94 per cent.