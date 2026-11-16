Sri Lanka gets FBI help to crack down on online scammers

COLOMBO: The FBI will help Sri Lankan law enforcement detect cyber scammers who have shifted illicit operations to the island following a crackdown in Southeast Asian countries, the United States embassy said Monday (Nov 16).

Police say scam networks have increasingly moved operations to Sri Lanka - an attractive destination owing to its relaxed visa regime and reliable, high-speed internet.

"FBI personnel will work with Sri Lankan law enforcement partners on investigative techniques, digital forensics and case development" in a bid to disrupt transnational criminal networks operating out of the South Asian nation, the US embassy in Colombo said in a statement.

An FBI team will spend a week in Sri Lanka this month training local investigators and helping to identify victims, trace criminal activity and build stronger cases against those responsible for online scams, the embassy added.

Fraud compounds, where scammers lure internet users into fake romantic relationships, cryptocurrency investments and betting platforms, have flourished across Southeast Asia.

Initially targeting largely Chinese speakers, the criminal groups behind the compounds have expanded their operations into multiple languages.

Those conducting the scams are sometimes willing con artists, while others are trafficked foreign nationals forced to work.

Officials say the networks operating in Sri Lanka target victims across Asia, including in India, Vietnam and the Philippines, but there are growing concerns that Sri Lankans could be next.

Since the start of the year, Sri Lankan police have arrested more than 1,100 foreigners, mainly from China, Vietnam and India, for alleged involvement in cybercrime.

Sri Lanka has also sought help from China, which pledged closer cooperation on combatting cybercrime.

Beijing's embassy in Colombo said in March that activity in Sri Lanka had risen following enforcement actions in Cambodia, Myanmar and the United Arab Emirates.