Former Sri Lanka president Gotabaya Rajapaksa to return home, says defence official

COLOMBO: Bankrupt Sri Lanka's deposed former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa is expected to end his self-imposed exile in Thailand and return home imminently, a top defence official told AFP on Friday (Sep 2).

The 73-year-old fled the island under military escort in July after unarmed crowds stormed his official residence, following months of angry demonstrations blaming him for the nation's unprecedented economic crisis.

He issued his resignation from Singapore before flying onward to Bangkok, where he has been petitioning his successor to facilitate his return.

"He has been living in a Thai hotel as a virtual prisoner and was keen to return," the defence official, who asked not to be named, told AFP. "We are told he will return very early on Saturday."

"We have just created a new security division to protect him after his return on Saturday. The unit comprises elements from the army and police commandos."

Sri Lanka's constitution guarantees bodyguards, a vehicle and housing for former presidents.

Rights activists said they would press for Rajapaksa's arrest over a series of crimes, including his alleged role in the 2009 assassination of prominent newspaper editor Lasantha Wickrematunge.

"We welcome his decision to return so that we can bring him to justice for the crimes he has committed," said Tharindu Jayawardhana, a spokesman for the Sri Lanka Young Journalists' Association.

Rajapaksa's resignation ended his presidential immunity, which could see the revival of stalled criminal cases against the former leader.