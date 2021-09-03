Sri Lanka imposes price controls to tackle food shortages

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka imposed price controls on key foods on Friday (Sep 3) as the government stepped up the use of emergency powers to counter shortages.

Queues formed outside state-run supermarkets even before they opened to sell sugar seized from private dealers at new prices less than half of what was being charged on the open market on Thursday.

"There is no sugar available elsewhere," moaned K Perumal, 62, at the Sathosa store in Colombo's Maligawatte area where he waited for his 2kg quota.

"There are small children in my family, we need about six kilos of sugar a month," he told AFP. "I have not been able to find milk at all."

Another shopper, N Wijeratne said 2kg was not enough but added: "Rationing is good because it will let others also a chance to get some supplies."

The government, which declared a state of emergency this week, imposed a maximum price of 125 rupees (62 US cents) for 1kg of sugar and 95 rupees for 1kg of white rice.

There have also been sharp price rises for rice, onions and potatoes. Long queues have also formed because of shortages of milk powder, kerosene oil and cooking gas.

Only government stores have been opening because of a nationwide coronavirus lockdown. Most other shops have only been engaged in online sales.