Sri Lanka is open to buying Russian oil

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka may be compelled to buy more oil from Russia as the nation faces shortages amid an unprecedented economic crisis, its prime minister told the Associated Press.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, in an interview with the news agency on Saturday (Jun 11), said he would first look to other sources but would be open to buying more crude from Moscow.

The country is in the midst of its worst financial crisis in seven decades and is severely strapped for dollars to pay for critical imports including food, fuel and medicine.

Long lines, sometimes kilometres long, are a common sight near petrol stations across the country, which has also been hit by rolling power cuts.