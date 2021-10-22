Sri Lanka orders COVID-19 booster shots for frontline workers, tourism industry

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Friday (Oct 22) ordered frontline workers and tourism staff to be given a third booster shot of COVID-19 vaccine next month, part of a bid to reopen the travel industry and revive the economy.

More than 1 million people including security personnel, health care staff and tourism industry workers will be given third shots of the Pfizer vaccine beginning Nov 1, the president's office said in a statement.

So far Sri Lanka has fully vaccinated a little over 60 per cent of its 22 million people. The country depends on international tourism and partially rolled back COVID-19 restrictions late last month, allowing fully vaccinated travellers with a negative test to enter without quarantine.