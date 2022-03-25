Sri Lanka papers run out of newsprint as crisis bites

COLOMBO: Two major Sri Lanka newspapers are suspending their print editions because of a lack of paper, their owner said Friday (Mar 25), the latest casualties in the island's economic crisis.

The South Asian nation of 22 million people is facing its worst economic meltdown since independence from Britain in 1948 after its foreign reserves hit rock bottom.

Privately owned Upali Newspapers said their English-language daily, The Island, and its sister Sinhalese version, Divaina, will only be available online "in view of the prevailing newsprint shortage".

Other main national dailies have also reduced pages after costs soared by over a third in the past five months and because of difficulties securing supplies from abroad.

School tests for nearly 3 million out of Sri Lanka's 4.5 million pupils were postponed indefinitely last week after the authorities failed to source enough paper and ink.