Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

11 stranded pilot whales saved in Sri Lanka
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

11 stranded pilot whales saved in Sri Lanka

11 stranded pilot whales saved in Sri Lanka

A Sri Lankan fisherman tries to push back stranded pilot whales into the deep water in the northwestern coast of Kudawa on Feb 11, 2023. (Photo: AFP/STR)

11 Feb 2023 06:52PM (Updated: 11 Feb 2023 06:52PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

KUDAWA, Sri Lanka: Eleven pilot whales were saved on Saturday (Feb 11) after they became stranded near the shore on Sri Lanka's west coast in the early hours, wildlife officials told AFP.

A navy team aided the rescue effort alongside local fishermen who raised the alarm when they spotted the pod after midnight near the resort village of Kudawa.

Fishermen were seen trying to push back stranded whales into the deep water.

"There were 14 of them and three were dead on coming ashore," wildlife officer Eranda Gamage told AFP.

"They had to be taken into the deeper seas to drop them there so that they would not come back to the shore. The navy took them in their boats and dropped them."

Pilot whales - which can grow up to 6m long and weigh a tonne - are highly social.

The causes of mass strandings remain unknown despite scientists studying the phenomenon for decades.

In November 2020, Sri Lankan rescuers managed to save 120 pilot whales in a gruelling overnight effort that also involved the country's navy.

Three pilot whales and one dolphin died of injuries following the mass beaching on the country's western coast at Panadura, south of the capital Colombo.

Related:

Source: AFP/gs

Related Topics

Sri Lanka wildlife

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.