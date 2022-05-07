Sri Lanka president declares state of emergency amid unrest

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Friday (May 6) declared a state of emergency for the second time in five weeks, giving security forces sweeping powers as a nationwide strike demanding his resignation brought the country to standstill.

A spokesman for the president said he invoked the tough laws to "ensure public order" after shops closed and public transport was halted Friday by unions blaming him for the unprecedented economic crisis, which has ignited weeks of unrest.

Earlier Friday, police used tear gas and water cannon to disperse students attempting to storm the national parliament demanding Rajapaksa resign.

The emergency gives sweeping powers to security forces to arrest and detain suspects for long periods without judicial supervision.

It also allows the deployment of troops to maintain law and order in addition to police.

"The President used his executive powers to invoke emergency regulations to ensure the maintenance of essential services and public order," the spokesman said.

He said the laws will go into effect from midnight Friday.