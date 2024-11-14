Sri Lanka president eyes parliament win in snap election

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka votes Thursday (Nov 14) in a second national election in as many months with a deeply divided opposition struggling to recover from a crushing defeat at presidential polls.

The snap parliamentary election was called by the new President Anura Kumara Dissanayake - the South Asian island's first leftist leader - after he won polls on a promise to combat graft and recover the country's stolen assets.

Dissanayake's party is widely tipped to sweep Thursday's parliamentary vote with analysts saying the opposition is in disarray.

The 55-year-old leader is seeking a two-thirds majority in the 225-member legislature to press ahead with reforms after the country's economic meltdown in 2022, when then president Gotabaya Rajapaksa was ousted.

Polls for 17.1 million voters choosing between 8,800 candidates, open at 7am (0130 GMT) on Thursday and close at 4pm, with initial results expected Friday.