Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Sri Lanka president to visit China ahead of budget
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Sri Lanka president to visit China ahead of budget

Sri Lanka president to visit China ahead of budget

Sri Lanka's President Anura Kumara Dissanayake (left) arrives for the opening ceremony of the country's tenth parliament at the national parliament in Colombo on Nov 21, 2024. (File photo: AFP/Ishara S Kodikara)

07 Jan 2025 09:03PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka's president will travel to the island's largest bilateral lender China next week ahead of his first national budget, the information minister said on Tuesday (Jan 7).

The visit comes a month ahead of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's first budget, which is expected to outline his plans to sustain the country's painful recovery from its worst economic meltdown in 2022.

Dissanayake will begin a three-day visit on Jan 14, said Nalinda Jayatissa.

It will be his second foreign trip – after visiting regional powerhouse India last month – since being elected in September.

China accounted for more than half of Sri Lanka's US$14 billion debt borrowed from other governments at the time the island defaulted on its sovereign debt in 2022 when Colombo ran out of foreign exchange to pay for essential imports such as food, fuel and medicines.

Leftist Dissanayake has already endorsed a US$2.9 billion, four-year IMF bailout loan program negotiated by his predecessor in 2023, and plans to maintain high taxation to shore up state revenue.

After much delay, the Sri Lankan government concluded a restructuring of both bilateral loans and international sovereign bonds last month, ending its bankrupt status.

Official sources said Sri Lanka was likely to seek more financial assistance from China.

The two countries are also due to sign several agreements, including closer cooperation between state media organisations.

Dissanayake will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath and Transport Minister Bimal Rathnayake.

Source: AFP/lh

Related Topics

Sri Lanka China Budget

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement