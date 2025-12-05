Rains hamper Sri Lanka cleanup after deadly floods

COLOMBO: Heavy rains lashed Sri Lanka on Friday (Dec 5), hampering a major clean-up operation after severe flooding and landslides last week killed nearly 500 people, officials said.

Authorities reported up to 132mm of rainfall in southern Sri Lanka over a 15-hour period ending on Thursday night.

But while the deluge was intense, they said the large-scale flooding seen since last week had begun to subside.

The Disaster Management Centre said 486 people had been confirmed killed and another 341 were still unaccounted for after Cyclone Ditwah left the island on Saturday.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The number of people in state-run refugee camps has dropped to 170,000 from a peak of 225,000 as floodwaters receded in and around the capital Colombo.

Record rainfall triggered floods and deadly landslides, with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake saying it was the most challenging natural disaster to hit the island in its history.

Residents evacuated from the landslide-prone central hills have been told not to return immediately to their homes, even if they were unaffected by the slides, as the mountainsides remained unstable.