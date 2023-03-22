Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Sri Lanka receives first tranche of IMF bailout
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Sri Lanka receives first tranche of IMF bailout

Sri Lanka receives first tranche of IMF bailout

FILE PHOTO: A participant stands near a logo of IMF at the International Monetary Fund - World Bank Annual Meeting 2018 in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, October 12, 2018. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

22 Mar 2023 01:08PM (Updated: 22 Mar 2023 01:08PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka has received the first tranche of an IMF bailout programme, President Ranil Wickremesinghe told parliament on Wednesday (Mar 22).

The crisis-ridden island nation was scheduled to receive a US$330 million tranche, the first part of a nearly US$3 billion bailout approved by the International Monetary Fund on Monday.

"This sets the stage for Sri Lanka to have better fiscal discipline and improved governance," Wickremesinghe said.

The IMF bailout is expected to catalyse additional support to the tune of US$3.75 billion from the likes of the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank and other lenders. It clears the way for Sri Lanka to rework a substantial part of its US$84 billion worth of public debt.

State finance minister Shehan Semasinghe said in an interview that Sri Lanka is ready to engage in restructuring talks with bilateral and private creditors to recover debt sustainability as "soon as possible".

This was the 17th IMF bailout for Sri Lanka and the third since the country's decades-long civil war ended in 2009.

Economic mismanagement coupled with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic left Sri Lanka severely short of dollars for essential imports at the beginning of last year, tipping the island nation into its worst financial crisis in seven decades.

Source: Reuters/fh

Related Topics

Sri Lanka IMF

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.