Key figures in Sri Lanka's ruling Rajapaksa clan

COLOMBO: Anger at Sri Lanka's dire economic crisis has sparked huge protests - and for thousands of people out on the streets, the blame for their woes lies squarely with the ruling Rajapaksa family.

On Monday five people died and at least 225 were wounded when backers of the clan attacked anti-government demonstrators in Colombo who had been demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Protesters then stormed the home of the prime minister - the president's brother - while a museum dedicated to the family was also attacked.

Here is a series of short profiles of key members of the powerful clan:

"THE TERMINATOR"

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, 72, took office in 2019, wielding executive power over Sri Lanka throughout the COVID-19 pandemic that analysts say helped trigger the current economic crisis.

Unlike his brother Mahinda, who heads the clan and was prime minister until his resignation on Monday, Gotabaya came to power with little political experience to speak of.

Instead, he came from a military background, having been in charge of the army and police throughout Mahinda's presidency from 2005-2015.

In 2009, he led a brutal government crackdown that crushed the separatist Tamil rebels after decades of civil war.

The bloody final weeks of the conflict ended with, according to UN estimates, the deaths of around 40,000 civilians, who were herded into so-called no-fire zones that were then bombed by the armed forces.

He denies accusations that he was behind death squads that abducted and "disappeared" dozens of opponents in feared white vans.

Dubbed "The Terminator" by his own family, he is feared by foes for his short temper.