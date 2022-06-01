Sri Lanka seeking US$3 billion under IMF Extended Fund Facility

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka is in talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to borrow at least US$3 billion via the lender's extended fund facility (EEF), sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The island state's government expects another round of technical talks with the IMF in early June and hopes to reach to a staff-level agreement as soon as the end of this month, two of the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

A spokesperson for the IMF didn't immediately reply to a request for comment. Spokespeople for Sri Lanka's finance ministry and central bank didn't respond to a request for comment.

Sri Lanka has requested a rescue plan to overcome its worst economic crisis since independence in 1948. It defaulted on some overseas debt earlier this year and is struggling to pay for imports of basics such as fuel and medicine.