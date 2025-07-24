Sri Lanka orders Singapore shipowner to pay US$1 billion over marine disaster

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka's highest court on Thursday (Jul 24) ordered a Singaporean shipping firm to pay US$1 billion in damages for causing the island's worst marine pollution when its vessel sank four years ago.

The Supreme Court directed Express Feeders, the owners of the MV X-Press Pearl which sank off Colombo Port in June 2021 after a fire that raged for nearly two weeks, to pay the money within a year.

"The X-Press Pearl ... shall make further compensation payments as may be directed by this court," the 361-page judgement read.

Environmentalists had brought the case to court, alleging that both government authorities and firm owners had failed to prevent the fire from becoming an unprecedented ecological disaster.