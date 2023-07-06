President-toppling Sri Lanka activist girds for new revolt

COLOMBO: A Sri Lankan jail witnessed a rare moment of accord last year when both prisoners and guards clamoured to greet its newest inmate: The man who toppled the island nation's president.

Student leader Wasantha Mudalige remains lionised by many for channelling public anger at an unprecedented economic crisis into a movement that shook the foundations of Sri Lanka's political system.

At the height of last summer's unrest, he helped spearhead a siege of government buildings in Colombo that saw once-loved premier Gotabaya Rajapaksa chased into a humiliating exile.

The 29-year-old, whose cherubic face belies his history of fierce confrontations with riot police, spent months behind bars on terror charges for his efforts.

"We had a very warm welcome," Mudalige told AFP outside a court appearance in June, while recounting his arrival at jail alongside two confederates.

"Even the prison guards were very supportive. They saw us as the heroes who got rid of Gota."

Mudalige said his incarceration was a necessary "sacrifice" in the unfinished battle to reform Sri Lanka's political system.

Now free on bail, he said lingering economic woes have left Sri Lanka bristling with discontent, frustrated with its new president - and ready for another revolt.

"Although we got rid of Gota, we have not been able to win the 'system change' that we demanded," Mudalige said.

"We don't think the government can go on for long," he added. "When you analyse the situation, there is no way the government can continue."