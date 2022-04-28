Sri Lanka teachers, bank workers join mass walkout over economic crisis

COLOMBO: Many schools in Colombo were shut and several train stations deserted on Thursday (Apr 28) as teachers and train drivers joined mass walkouts demanding President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's government quit over Sri Lanka's worst financial crisis in decades.

Hundreds of employees from Sri Lankan state-run banks, most wearing black and carrying black flags, also joined other bank trade unions in a protest march to the president’s office as thousands of people took to the streets around the country.

The pandemic, rising oil prices, populist tax cuts and rapidly dwindling foreign currency reserves have left Sri Lanka without enough dollars to pay for vital imports of fuel, food and medicine. Sometimes violent street demonstrations have erupted this month as shortages and power cuts became acute.

"This government has ruined our country. Costs are increasing every day, businesses are closing, and people have no way to live. There is no fuel, when we go home there is no electricity and no cooking gas to make meals," said Samanthi Ekanayake, 34 who works as a teller at a state-run bank.

"We are tired of broken promises."

The country's trade union leaders have threatened an ongoing strike from May 6 if the president and the government do not resign.