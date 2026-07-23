Sri Lanka warns of drought, floods from El Nino

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka is heading for a severe drought followed by devastating floods due to the El Nino weather phenomenon, the environment minister warned on Thursday (Jul 23).

Scientists say climate change is increasing the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events around the world.

The return this year of El Nino, which warms surface temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean, is expected to bring changes in wind and rainfall patterns.

Environment Minister Dhammika Patabendi said Sri Lanka was managing both irrigation and drinking water reserves as authorities anticipated a severe dry spell until the end of September.

He said people should use potable water sparingly, with shortages expected over the next two months.

Patabendi said a north-east monsoon beginning in October could lead to "widespread flooding" and said farmers were advised to begin the main rice cultivation season in early October - about two weeks ahead of schedule.

"We need to start cultivation earlier than usual and ensure better flood management to protect crops, especially rice," he said.