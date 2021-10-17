Logo
Asia

Sri Lankan flotilla protests against Indian poaching
A worker sorts salted fish laying on the ground for drying in Negombo, Sri Lanka, on May 28, 2021. (File photo: AFP/Ishara S Kodikara)

17 Oct 2021 07:50PM (Updated: 17 Oct 2021 07:50PM)
COLOMBO: Sri Lanka's fishermen launched a flotilla of boats on Sunday (Oct 17) demanding that the government block Indian trawlers from poaching in the island's prawn-rich northern waters.

Boats flying black flags and carrying opposition legislators travelled 100km from the north-eastern fishing town of Mullaittivu to the island's northernmost tip, Point Pedro.

"We have come in boats to protest bottom trawling by Indian fishermen," MA Sumanthiran, a legislator for the main Tamil opposition party, the Tamil National Alliance (TNA), told reporters in Point Pedro.

Bottom trawling - which was banned in Sri Lankan waters in 2017 - involves dragging heavy nets across the sea floor to catch a large volume of fish. It causes severe damage to the marine ecosystem.

The TNA said that it was protesting against Sri Lankan authorities' failure to stop poaching by Indians and protect the impoverished local fishing communities.

There was no immediate comment from the government.

India and Sri Lanka are separated by the narrow Palk Strait, a rich fishing ground known for jumbo prawns, and poaching has led to tensions between the South Asian neighbours.

Sri Lankan fishermen were not allowed to venture out during much of the island's decades-long Tamil separatist war that ended in May 2009, allowing Indians a free run in the area.

But there have been increasing tensions over poaching since Sri Lankan fishermen have been allowed to venture out again.

Sri Lanka has regularly detained large numbers of Indian fishermen and seized their boats, but there has been no let-up in poaching, according to local fishermen.

An Indian fisherman was allegedly killed by Sri Lankan forces in March 2017.

Source: AFP/kg

