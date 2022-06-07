Sri Lankan PM requests patience as UN calls for relief funds

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka's prime minister said on Tuesday (Jun 7) that the United Nations has arranged a worldwide public appeal to help the island nation's food, agriculture and heath sectors amid serious shortages caused by its worst economic crises in recent memory.

In his speech to Parliament, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said the UN plans to provide US$48 million in assistance over a four-month period.

Wickremesinghe said that for the next three weeks it will be tough to obtain some essentials and urged people to be united and patient, to use the scarce supplies as carefully as possible and to avoid non-essential travel.

“Therefore, I urge all citizens to refrain from thinking about hoarding fuel and gas during this period. After those difficult three weeks, we will try to provide fuel and food without further disruptions. Negotiations are underway with various parties to ensure this happens,” Wickremesinghe said.

Sri Lanka is nearly bankrupt, having suspended repayment of its foreign loans. Its foreign reserves are almost spent, which has limited imports and caused serious shortages of essentials including food, medicine, fuel and cooking gas.

The island nation is due to repay US$7 billion this year of the US$25 billion in foreign loans it is scheduled to pay by 2026. Sri Lanka's total foreign debt is US$51 billion.