Sri Lanka's president will not resign despite crisis, protests: Minister

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will not resign, a minister said on Wednesday (Apr 6), despite protests against his handling of the country's worst economic crisis in decades and as doctors held street protests over a shortage of medicine.

Rajapaksa, governing the country since 2019 with other family members in top positions, revoked a state of emergency late on Tuesday after five days as dozens of lawmakers walked out of the ruling coalition, leaving his government in a minority.

People have been suffering from shortages of fuel, power, food, drugs and other items for weeks, and doctors say the entire health system could collapse in weeks. Street protests began a month ago and have intensified in recent days, with people openly defying the emergency and a weekend curfew.

"May I remind you that 6.9 million people voted for the president," highways minister Johnston Fernando said in parliament in response to criticism from the opposition and cries of "Go home Gota".

"As a government, we are clearly saying the president will not resign under any circumstances. We will face this."

As he spoke, dozens of doctors, some in their blue scrubs, stood in protest opposite the national hospital in the commercial capital, Colombo. Some held a banner saying: "Strengthen people's right to live. Declare a health emergency."

Malaka Samararathna, who works at the state-run Apeksha Hospital which treats tens of thousands of cancer patients from across the country every year, said not only drugs but even chemicals used in testing are running short.

"The patients who are on chemotherapy, we have to monitor them carefully. Daily we have to monitor these investigations," Samararathna said.

"So, if we can't do it, we can't decide the way forward. We can't decide on the proper management. Sometimes our chemotherapy drugs are causing severe side effects, so the only way we have to find it is by doing these investigations."

He said cancer drugs like Filgrastim and Cytarabine, as well as some antibiotics, were in short supply.

Vasan Ratnasingam, a spokesperson of the Government Medical Officers' Association that represents over 16,000 doctors nationwide, said at least one vital drug was not available at all in his Lady Ridgeway Hospital for Children.

"And other than that, 102 essential drugs are in shortage. Some of those drugs are frequently used, such as for respiratory tract infections, for urinary tract infections," he said, warning doctors would have to stop routine treatments and surgeries if immediate action was not taken.