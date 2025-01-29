At least 15 dead in stampede at India's Maha Kumbh festival

A stampede on Wednesday (Jan 29) at the world's largest religious gathering in India killed at least 15 people, with many more injured, a doctor at the Maha Kumbh festival told AFP.

"At least 15 people have died for now. Others are being treated," said the doctor in Prayagraj city, speaking anonymously as they were not authorised to talk to media.

A barrier broke during a holy bath in the city of Prayagraj injuring several devotees, the Hindu newspaper reported, citing news agency Press Trust of India (PTI).

"Some people have got injured and have been hospitalised after a barrier broke at the Sangam. We are yet to have the exact count of those injured," Akanksha Rana, a state government official, was quoted telling the PTI in The Hindu report.

An AFP photographer saw rescuers and worshippers evacuating victims from the scene, while a local official told Indian media outlets that multiple people had been hospitalised after the incident in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh.