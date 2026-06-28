Strong earthquake hits Hindu Kush, shaking Afghanistan and Pakistan

A strong earthquake struck Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region on Saturday (Jun 27), the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said, sending out tremors that could be felt from the capital Kabul across the border into neighbouring Pakistan.

There were no immediate official reports of casualties or damage from the earthquake, but checks were ongoing, the Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority said in a statement.

The magnitude 6 quake occurred at a depth of 100km, EMSC said.

A magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck Pakistan earlier on Saturday, according to EMSC.

More than 20 people were injured and dozens of houses were damaged in different areas of Musakhail district in Pakistan, the district's deputy commissioner Abdul Razzaq Khajak told Reuters.