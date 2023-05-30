China, Japan respond to Sudan crisis with aid for refugees, UN says more help needed

JUBA, South Sudan: More than 350,000 people have fled Sudan since violence erupted in the country over a month ago, according to the United Nations.

Many who escaped the fighting headed across the borders to neighbouring South Sudan, Egypt, Chad and Ethiopia, where they are in desperate need of humanitarian aid.

Countries have provided some donations and assistance to the refugees, including Asia’s economic powerhouses China and Japan.

China responded to the crisis by contributing 2,400 tonnes of rice to feed those who have crossed into South Sudan.

Beijing said it backs efforts by South Sudan's government to mediate an end to the conflict between Sudan’s army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

“China highly appreciates the mediation efforts by South Sudan,” said Chinese Ambassador to South Sudan Ma Qiang.

“It's hoped that Sudan's crisis could be addressed peacefully at an early date to enable the political transition in Sudan to be implemented smoothly.”

Meanwhile, Japan donated US$3.5 million to the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) to aid Sudanese refugees who have fled to other East African countries.