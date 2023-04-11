As summer heat looms, Japan urged to curb impact, emissions

TOKYO: Temperatures are rising in Japan and summer is coming fast.

Cherry blossoms are blooming sooner than ever before, chiffon-pink that’s traditionally heralded spring for the nation popping up just two weeks into March.

In Osaka, temperatures soared to 25 degrees Celsius on Mar 22, a record for that time of year. Tottori, in the southwest, hit 25.8 degrees C on the same day, the highest in 140 years, according to climatologist Maximiliano Herrera. Tottori’s temperatures usually hover around 12 degrees Celsius in March.

With thermometers already shooting upward and fossil fuel use that feeds climate change still creeping up around the world, Japan is set for another sweltering summer and is at growing risk of flooding and landslides. The nation is scrambling to protect communities from warming and has pledged to slash emissions, but in the short term the worsening weather remains a threat.

“The risks from climate change are right before us,” said Yasuaki Hijioka, deputy director of the Center for Climate Change Adaptation at the National Institute for Environmental Studies in Tsukuba, northeast of Tokyo.

“You can in principle try escaping from a flood. But heat affects such a wide area, there is almost no escape. Everyone is affected.”

Japan is already prone to natural disasters like earthquakes, tsunamis and typhoons. Secure infrastructure has kept people safe for the most part. But climate change means communities are often caught off guard because the systems were engineered for the weather conditions of the past.

“If you’re pushing the electrical grid that was designed for the 20th century into a new century of warming and heat extremes, then you are going to have to consider whether your energy system and your health care system are really designed for a warming planet,” said Kim Cobb, director of The Institute at Brown for Environment and Society.

More people are getting sick because of heat stroke.

Last year, more than 200 temperature records were broken in cities across the nation, sending energy grid to near-capacity and over 71,000 people to hospital for heatstroke through the months of May to September. Patients were mostly elderly but a fair number of children and middle-aged adults were also hospitalised, according to government figures. Eighty people died.

The warming weather can also hold more moisture, adding flooding and landslides to the summer forecast, something that Japan has also seen with growing frequency.