Sunseap to develop large-scale solar energy and storage plants in Indonesia's Riau Islands

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s Sunseap Group will develop large-scale solar energy and storage plants on Indonesia's Riau Islands under a memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed with the provincial government on Tuesday (Apr 19).

"The MOU covers the availability of 3,000 hectares of land for Sunseap to build solar energy plants and energy storage systems (ESS)," said Sunseap in a media release, adding that the facilities will supply electricity to Riau Islands and Singapore.

Sunseap said it had conducted surveys, location mappings, technical planning, as well as environmental and social impact analyses on several islands in the Riau Islands Province, including Combol and Citlim islands.

At Combol, it looked into the feasibility of a 1,380 megawatt-peak (MWp) solar power plant and a 3,000 megawatt-hour (MWh) ESS, while on Citlim Island, plans are for a 1,682 MWp solar plant and 3,500 MWh ESS, said Sunseap.

“The projects being planned will supply cost-efficient clean energy to surrounding Indonesian communities and Singapore, and importantly, create thousands of jobs in a fast-growing industry for the Riau province,” said Sunseap’s co-founder and business chief executive officer Frank Phuan.

He noted that islands currently see higher costs of electricity because of their relatively smaller scale of production and the logistics of supply.

"We are confident that solar energy, in addition to helping the Riau Islands decarbonise, will also lead to dramatic long-term cost savings for businesses and communities," he added.