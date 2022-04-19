Logo
Sunseap to develop large-scale solar energy and storage plants in Indonesia's Riau Islands
Solar panels installed by Sunseap Group. (Photo: Sunseap)

Yasmin Begum
Yasmin Begum
19 Apr 2022 02:29PM (Updated: 19 Apr 2022 02:42PM)
SINGAPORE: Singapore’s Sunseap Group will develop large-scale solar energy and storage plants on Indonesia's Riau Islands under a memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed with the provincial government on Tuesday (Apr 19). 

"The MOU covers the availability of 3,000 hectares of land for Sunseap to build solar energy plants and energy storage systems (ESS)," said Sunseap in a media release, adding that the facilities will supply electricity to Riau Islands and Singapore. 

Sunseap said it had conducted surveys, location mappings, technical planning, as well as environmental and social impact analyses on several islands in the Riau Islands Province, including Combol and Citlim islands.

At Combol, it looked into the feasibility of a 1,380 megawatt-peak (MWp) solar power plant and a 3,000 megawatt-hour (MWh) ESS, while on Citlim Island, plans are for a 1,682 MWp solar plant and 3,500 MWh ESS, said Sunseap. 

“The projects being planned will supply cost-efficient clean energy to surrounding Indonesian communities and Singapore, and importantly, create thousands of jobs in a fast-growing industry for the Riau province,” said Sunseap’s co-founder and business chief executive officer Frank Phuan.

He noted that islands currently see higher costs of electricity because of their relatively smaller scale of production and the logistics of supply. 

"We are confident that solar energy, in addition to helping the Riau Islands decarbonise, will also lead to dramatic long-term cost savings for businesses and communities," he added.

The memorandum of understanding was signed between Frank Phuan, Business CEO of Sunseap Group and H. Ansar Ahmad, Governor of Riau Islands Province, at the Indonesian Embassy in Singapore. (Photo: Sunseap)

This is the company's latest MOU to develop solar power systems in the Riau Islands.

It also previously announced the development of a 2.2 GWp floating solar farm on Batam island, part of the Riau archipelago south of Singapore.

Riau Islands Governor Ansar Ahmad said: “We look forward to working with Sunseap and all its international partners to tap the potential of the Riau Islands, which has an abundance of resources needed to produce renewable energy including sun, wind, biomass and biogas.

“With Sunseap’s expertise, we hope to be able to accelerate our plans to transform Riau Islands into a renewable energy hub in Indonesia and to lower energy costs for our people and our industries.”

Source: CNA/yb(gs)

