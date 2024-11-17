Super Typhoon Man-yi batters Philippines' most populous island

MANILA: Super Typhoon Man-yi slammed into the Philippines' most populous island on Sunday (Nov 17), with the national weather service warning of flooding, landslides and huge waves as the storm sweeps across the archipelago nation.

Man-yi was still packing maximum sustained winds of 185kmh after making its first landfall late Saturday on lightly populated Catanduanes island.

More than 1.2 million people fled their homes ahead of Man-yi as the weather forecaster warned of a "life-threatening" impact from the powerful storm, which follows an unusual streak of violent weather.

Man-yi uprooted trees, brought down power lines and smashed flimsy houses to pieces after hitting Catanduanes in the typhoon-prone Bicol region.

No deaths have been reported, but there was "extensive" damage to structures on Catanduanes, civil defence chief Ariel Nepomuceno said.

Man-yi remained a super typhoon as it hit heavily populated Luzon - the country's economic engine - forecasters said, warning of a "potentially dangerous" situation in Aurora province.

"Significant weakening" was expected as it traversed the mountainous island, the weather service said.

But it said severe flooding and landslides were expected as Man-yi dumped "intense to torrential" rain over provinces in its path.

Forecasters also warned storm surges of up to more than 3m could swamp vulnerable coastal communities, including in Manila.