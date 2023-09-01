Super Typhoon Saola sweeps towards southern China megacities

HONG KONG: Tens of millions of people across southern China hunkered down Friday (Sep 1) as Super Typhoon Saola swept towards the megacities of Hong Kong and Shenzhen, forcing the cancellations of hundreds of flights, shutting businesses and closing schools.

Packing sustained wind speeds at 210kmh as it moved towards Hong Kong, Saola could be one of the most powerful typhoons to hit Guangdong if it makes landfall in the province.

By 11am local time, it was 180km east-southeast of Hong Kong, where the stock market cancelled trading because of the T8 signal - the city's third-highest typhoon warning level.

By late morning, neighbouring Shenzhen in Guangdong announced the suspension of work, businesses and market activity from 4pm, while transportation will be halted in the evening.

"Apart from emergency response personnel and livelihood protection personnel, people are advised not to go out," said the emergency response department of Shenzhen, a city of 17.7 million.

"The city will open all shelters for the public to take refuge."

Authorities had already issued the highest typhoon warning for the storm, which Chinese state media said would make landfall "in the coastal areas stretching from Huilai to Hong Kong" on Friday afternoon or evening.

Across the mainland border in Hong Kong, the city's weather observatory warned that Saola could skirt within 100km south of the territory, causing a storm surge around Victoria Harbour.

"There may be serious flooding," it said, adding that the eastern coastal areas could see water levels reach the heights of 2018 when Typhoon Mangkhut hit Hong Kong and injured more than 300 people.

Streets were deserted as a drizzle blanketed Hong Kong Island, with wind and rain expected to pick up later.

Businesses and homes around Hong Kong duct-taped glass displays and windows, while office buildings near the harbour barricaded their entrances to prevent water damage.

Surfers took advantage of the high winds - expected to reach 63kmh - and tackled the huge waves generated by the coming typhoon at a Hong Kong beach.